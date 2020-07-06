All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1059 E. 22nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1059 E. 22nd Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:56 PM

1059 E. 22nd Avenue

1059 E 22nd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1059 E 22nd Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Adorable Cape Cod Single Family Home with Fenced Yard and Detached 2 Car Garage. Updated Eat In Kitchen and Finished Basement Perfect for a Game Room or TV Room.
Single Family Home - Adorable Cape Cod

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have any available units?
1059 E. 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 1059 E. 22nd Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 E. 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1059 E. 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 E. 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Library Park
383 Oak Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing