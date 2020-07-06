Rent Calculator
1059 E. 22nd Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:56 PM
1059 E. 22nd Avenue
1059 E 22nd Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1059 E 22nd Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Adorable Cape Cod Single Family Home with Fenced Yard and Detached 2 Car Garage. Updated Eat In Kitchen and Finished Basement Perfect for a Game Room or TV Room.
Single Family Home - Adorable Cape Cod
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have any available units?
1059 E. 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 1059 E. 22nd Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1059 E. 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1059 E. 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 E. 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 E. 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 E. 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
