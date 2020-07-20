All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

1057 E. 15th Avenue

1057 E 15th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1057 E 15th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus. - Three bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus.

Tenant pays, gas and electric. Water and trash is paid.

This is a nonsmoking unit.

Section 8 is not accepted at this property.

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Cats are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit
and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by
management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact or visit the office @1636 North Yellow Springs Street Springfield Ohio, 45504.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3911277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 E. 15th Avenue have any available units?
1057 E. 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1057 E. 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1057 E. 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 E. 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 E. 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1057 E. 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1057 E. 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1057 E. 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 E. 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 E. 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1057 E. 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1057 E. 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1057 E. 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 E. 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 E. 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 E. 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 E. 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
