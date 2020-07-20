1057 E. 15th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus. - Three bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus.



Tenant pays, gas and electric. Water and trash is paid.



This is a nonsmoking unit.



Section 8 is not accepted at this property.



Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.



Cats are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit

and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by

management after the application has been approved.



Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.



The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)



In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.



Please contact or visit the office @1636 North Yellow Springs Street Springfield Ohio, 45504.



No Dogs Allowed



