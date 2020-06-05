All apartments in Columbus
1052 N Cassady Ave
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:35 PM

1052 N Cassady Ave

1052 North Cassady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1052 North Cassady Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1052 N Cassady
Fabulous 2 bedroom , 1 bath, home, with large living room, a 1 car garage, and 4 off street parking spots! Available ASAP.
Rent is $750.00 per month.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.
Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com
Phone 614-546-6613 answered 10-4 Tues-Fri.

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
Property Viewing Details:
Open houses-Every Thursday and Sat.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent IF your application is approved.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions. Note: There is no guarantee of approval if an applicant has an extensive criminal history, or the crimes are under 5 years old. We look at the overall application, and consider how recent the crimes are.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 N Cassady Ave have any available units?
1052 N Cassady Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 N Cassady Ave have?
Some of 1052 N Cassady Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 N Cassady Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1052 N Cassady Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 N Cassady Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 N Cassady Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1052 N Cassady Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1052 N Cassady Ave offers parking.
Does 1052 N Cassady Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 N Cassady Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 N Cassady Ave have a pool?
No, 1052 N Cassady Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1052 N Cassady Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1052 N Cassady Ave has accessible units.
Does 1052 N Cassady Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 N Cassady Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
