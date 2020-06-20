All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
105 E Patterson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
105 E Patterson
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

105 E Patterson

105 East Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This is a spacious single family home near The Ohio State University Campus. The space includes a dishwasher, washer/dryer, furnace/AC and parking is also available in the back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 105 E Patterson have any available units?
105 E Patterson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E Patterson have?
Some of 105 E Patterson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E Patterson currently offering any rent specials?
105 E Patterson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E Patterson pet-friendly?
No, 105 E Patterson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 105 E Patterson offer parking?
Yes, 105 E Patterson does offer parking.
Does 105 E Patterson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 E Patterson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E Patterson have a pool?
No, 105 E Patterson does not have a pool.
Does 105 E Patterson have accessible units?
No, 105 E Patterson does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E Patterson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 E Patterson has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing