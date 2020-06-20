Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
105 E Patterson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
105 E Patterson
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 E Patterson
105 East Patterson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
105 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This is a spacious single family home near The Ohio State University Campus. The space includes a dishwasher, washer/dryer, furnace/AC and parking is also available in the back of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 105 E Patterson have any available units?
105 E Patterson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 105 E Patterson have?
Some of 105 E Patterson's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 E Patterson currently offering any rent specials?
105 E Patterson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E Patterson pet-friendly?
No, 105 E Patterson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 105 E Patterson offer parking?
Yes, 105 E Patterson does offer parking.
Does 105 E Patterson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 E Patterson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E Patterson have a pool?
No, 105 E Patterson does not have a pool.
Does 105 E Patterson have accessible units?
No, 105 E Patterson does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E Patterson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 E Patterson has units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing