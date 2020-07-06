Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1038 Wilson
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1038 Wilson
1038 Wilson Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1038 Wilson Ave, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1038 Wilson have any available units?
1038 Wilson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1038 Wilson currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Wilson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Wilson pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Wilson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1038 Wilson offer parking?
No, 1038 Wilson does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Wilson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Wilson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Wilson have a pool?
No, 1038 Wilson does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Wilson have accessible units?
No, 1038 Wilson does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Wilson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Wilson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Wilson have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 Wilson does not have units with air conditioning.
