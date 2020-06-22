All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1038 Oregon Avenue

1038 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• Beautiful three bedroom one bathroom duplex located in the heart of Harrison West.
• Large living and dining area.
• Fully equipped kitchen with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances.
• Large bedrooms.
• This property is pet friendly allowing both cats and dogs.
• Conveniently located on the COTA bus line.
• Minutes away from the highway.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Street parking
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Duplex
Utilities Included: None
Yard: N/A
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Oregon Avenue have any available units?
1038 Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 1038 Oregon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Oregon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Oregon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Oregon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1038 Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Oregon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
