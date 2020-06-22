1038 Oregon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

• Beautiful three bedroom one bathroom duplex located in the heart of Harrison West.

• Large living and dining area.

• Fully equipped kitchen with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances.

• Large bedrooms.

• This property is pet friendly allowing both cats and dogs.

• Conveniently located on the COTA bus line.

• Minutes away from the highway.



• Property Restrictions •

Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.

No exotic pets.

Smoking Policy: No smoking.

Section 8 Policy: No section 8.



• Property Description Details •

Flooring: Mixed

Parking: Street parking

Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups

Property Type: Duplex

Utilities Included: None

Yard: N/A

A/C: Central

Landscaping: Landlord responsibility



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.

Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).

Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.

Lease Length: Typically 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available

It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.



• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •

Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.

Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.

Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.

Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.

Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).

We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.

This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.



Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.