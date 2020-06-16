1037 Neil Ave Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and modern condo with garage for 1 car on property. Lots of storage. Washer and dryer in the apartment. Close to OSU, short north, downtown. Location, location and location



(RLNE4576713)