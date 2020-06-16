Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1037 Neil Ave Apt A
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1037 Neil Ave Apt A
1037 Neil Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1037 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and modern condo with garage for 1 car on property. Lots of storage. Washer and dryer in the apartment. Close to OSU, short north, downtown. Location, location and location
(RLNE4576713)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1037 Neil Ave Apt A have any available units?
1037 Neil Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1037 Neil Ave Apt A have?
Some of 1037 Neil Ave Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1037 Neil Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Neil Ave Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Neil Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Neil Ave Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1037 Neil Ave Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Neil Ave Apt A does offer parking.
Does 1037 Neil Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 Neil Ave Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Neil Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 1037 Neil Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Neil Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1037 Neil Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Neil Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Neil Ave Apt A has units with dishwashers.
