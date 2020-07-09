All apartments in Columbus
1036 Oregon Ave.

1036 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Oregon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04b7cf3041 ---- ? Three bedroom one bathroom duplex. ? Large living room features a decorative fire place. ? Fully equipped kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. ? Large bedrooms. ? Washer dryer hookups are provided. ? Pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs. Two pet maximum. ? Minutes away from the freeway. ? Conveniently located on the COTA bus line. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: Street parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: Duplex Utilities Included: None Yard: None A/C: Central Landscaping: Landlord responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Oregon Ave. have any available units?
1036 Oregon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Oregon Ave. have?
Some of 1036 Oregon Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Oregon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Oregon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Oregon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Oregon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Oregon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Oregon Ave. offers parking.
Does 1036 Oregon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Oregon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Oregon Ave. have a pool?
No, 1036 Oregon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Oregon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1036 Oregon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Oregon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Oregon Ave. has units with dishwashers.

