Columbus, OH
1035 Linwood Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1035 Linwood Avenue

1035 Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completed renovated home in an up and coming area. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
1035 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1035 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Linwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1035 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1035 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1035 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1035 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Linwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Linwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

