Columbus, OH
1030 Galliton Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1030 Galliton Ct

1030 Galliton Court · No Longer Available
Columbus
Location

1030 Galliton Court, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Remodeled 3 b 2.5b open floor plan condo - Property Id: 260735

Bright, spacious, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan townhouse located in Hearthstone. Featuring a ?fully remodeled kitchen, NEW flooring, FRESH paint, Updated baths. Owner bedroom with en suite full bath, hall bath for the other two bedrooms; first-floor laundry closet. private fenced in patio. Friendly community offers a Swimming pool, Tennis Courts and basketball? courts.convenient location close to OSU, downtown, 315 highway, restaurants and shopping places. Water is includeded in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260735
Property Id 260735

(RLNE5701722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Galliton Ct have any available units?
1030 Galliton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Galliton Ct have?
Some of 1030 Galliton Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Galliton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Galliton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Galliton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Galliton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Galliton Ct offer parking?
No, 1030 Galliton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Galliton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Galliton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Galliton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1030 Galliton Ct has a pool.
Does 1030 Galliton Ct have accessible units?
No, 1030 Galliton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Galliton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Galliton Ct has units with dishwashers.

