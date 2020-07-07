1025 South Wall Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

• Two bedroom one and a half bathroom condo.

• Kitchen, living room, laundry room and half bathroom are located on the second level.

• Office space and garage are located on the ground level of the property as you walk in.

• Minutes away from dining and Brewery District.

• Convienitely located minutes away the freeway.

• Located on the COTA bus line.

• Fully equipped eat in kitchen.

• Over-sized one car garage.

• Pet friendly (dogs and cats are welcome).



• Neighborhood and Community Amenities •

Minutes away from dining and the Brewery District.



• Property Restrictions •

Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.

No exotic pets.

Smoking Policy: No Smoking.

Section 8 Policy: No Section 8.



• Property Description Details •

Flooring: Mixed

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Microwave ? Washer ? Dryer

Property Type: Condo

Utilities Included: None

Yard: N/A

A/C: Central

Landscaping: Landlord responsibility



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.

Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).

Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.

Lease Length: Typically 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available

It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.



• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •

Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.

Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.

Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.

Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.

Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).

We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.

This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.



Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.