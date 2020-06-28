1010 E 15th 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home! Ready for rent now. This property doesn't come with appliances they will need to be bought upon move in. Call us today to schedule a showing 614-505-5808!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 E. 15th Avenue have any available units?
1010 E. 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1010 E. 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E. 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E. 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 E. 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1010 E. 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1010 E. 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1010 E. 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 E. 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E. 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 E. 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E. 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 E. 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E. 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 E. 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 E. 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 E. 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.