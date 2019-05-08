All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 101 W Hubbard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
101 W Hubbard
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

101 W Hubbard

101 W Hubbard Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Victorian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 W Hubbard Ave, Columbus, OH 43215
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
101 W Hubbard Available 06/12/19 Short North/Victorian Village House steps to Goodale Park with In-ground Pool! - This one of a kind Victorian home has five bedrooms with large windows, plenty of extra rooms for office, study, living and dining areas, and two completely renovated chic bathrooms with travertine and stone, one of which comes with a slipper tub. Beautiful architecture, exposed brick and hand carved woodwork is found throughout, with grounded updated electrical and new appliances. Features include central air, thermopile windows, zoned HVAC, in-house washer/dryer, off street parking on Lundy Alley, a front yard, and a large back yard - with a deck and in ground swimming pool. It can't be beat, check it out and make it your home!

(RLNE1857237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W Hubbard have any available units?
101 W Hubbard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W Hubbard have?
Some of 101 W Hubbard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W Hubbard currently offering any rent specials?
101 W Hubbard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W Hubbard pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W Hubbard is pet friendly.
Does 101 W Hubbard offer parking?
No, 101 W Hubbard does not offer parking.
Does 101 W Hubbard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W Hubbard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W Hubbard have a pool?
Yes, 101 W Hubbard has a pool.
Does 101 W Hubbard have accessible units?
No, 101 W Hubbard does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W Hubbard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 W Hubbard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing