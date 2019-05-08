Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

101 W Hubbard Available 06/12/19 Short North/Victorian Village House steps to Goodale Park with In-ground Pool! - This one of a kind Victorian home has five bedrooms with large windows, plenty of extra rooms for office, study, living and dining areas, and two completely renovated chic bathrooms with travertine and stone, one of which comes with a slipper tub. Beautiful architecture, exposed brick and hand carved woodwork is found throughout, with grounded updated electrical and new appliances. Features include central air, thermopile windows, zoned HVAC, in-house washer/dryer, off street parking on Lundy Alley, a front yard, and a large back yard - with a deck and in ground swimming pool. It can't be beat, check it out and make it your home!



(RLNE1857237)