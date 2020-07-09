Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
101 McMillen Ave.
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 McMillen Ave.
101 Mcmillen Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
101 Mcmillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
101 McMillen Ave. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4655890)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 McMillen Ave. have any available units?
101 McMillen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 101 McMillen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
101 McMillen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 McMillen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 101 McMillen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 101 McMillen Ave. offer parking?
No, 101 McMillen Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 101 McMillen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 McMillen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 McMillen Ave. have a pool?
No, 101 McMillen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 101 McMillen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 101 McMillen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 McMillen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 McMillen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 McMillen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 McMillen Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
