Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 101 E 13TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
101 E 13TH
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 E 13TH
101 13th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
101 13th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
101 E 13TH Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4655822)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 E 13TH have any available units?
101 E 13TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 101 E 13TH have?
Some of 101 E 13TH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 101 E 13TH currently offering any rent specials?
101 E 13TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E 13TH pet-friendly?
No, 101 E 13TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 101 E 13TH offer parking?
Yes, 101 E 13TH offers parking.
Does 101 E 13TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 E 13TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E 13TH have a pool?
No, 101 E 13TH does not have a pool.
Does 101 E 13TH have accessible units?
No, 101 E 13TH does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E 13TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 E 13TH has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing