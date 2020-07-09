All apartments in Columbus
101 E 13TH

101 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

101 13th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
101 E 13TH Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4655822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 E 13TH have any available units?
101 E 13TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 E 13TH have?
Some of 101 E 13TH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 E 13TH currently offering any rent specials?
101 E 13TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E 13TH pet-friendly?
No, 101 E 13TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 101 E 13TH offer parking?
Yes, 101 E 13TH offers parking.
Does 101 E 13TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 E 13TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E 13TH have a pool?
No, 101 E 13TH does not have a pool.
Does 101 E 13TH have accessible units?
No, 101 E 13TH does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E 13TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 E 13TH has units with dishwashers.

