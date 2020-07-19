All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
1009 Syracuse Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1009 Syracuse Lane

1009 Syracuse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Syracuse Lane, Columbus, OH 43081
Worthington Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
FOR LEASE: 1009 Syracuse Lane, Westerville, OH 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo.  Convenient location to 270/71/Polaris.  Rec room lower level, open stairs, enclosed patio. Immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

