Columbus, OH
1009 Syracuse Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1009 Syracuse Lane
1009 Syracuse Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1009 Syracuse Lane, Columbus, OH 43081
Worthington Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
FOR LEASE: 1009 Syracuse Lane, Westerville, OH 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo. Convenient location to 270/71/Polaris. Rec room lower level, open stairs, enclosed patio. Immediate availability.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Syracuse Lane have any available units?
1009 Syracuse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1009 Syracuse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Syracuse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Syracuse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Syracuse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1009 Syracuse Lane offer parking?
No, 1009 Syracuse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Syracuse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Syracuse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Syracuse Lane have a pool?
No, 1009 Syracuse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Syracuse Lane have accessible units?
No, 1009 Syracuse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Syracuse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Syracuse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Syracuse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Syracuse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
