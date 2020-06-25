All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 100 W. Norwich.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
100 W. Norwich
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:50 AM

100 W. Norwich

100 West Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 West Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
100 W. Norwich Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 -

(RLNE2610948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W. Norwich have any available units?
100 W. Norwich doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W. Norwich have?
Some of 100 W. Norwich's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W. Norwich currently offering any rent specials?
100 W. Norwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W. Norwich pet-friendly?
No, 100 W. Norwich is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 100 W. Norwich offer parking?
Yes, 100 W. Norwich offers parking.
Does 100 W. Norwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W. Norwich have a pool?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not have a pool.
Does 100 W. Norwich have accessible units?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W. Norwich have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing