Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
100 W. Norwich
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:50 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
100 W. Norwich
100 West Norwich Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
100 West Norwich Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
100 W. Norwich Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 -
(RLNE2610948)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 W. Norwich have any available units?
100 W. Norwich doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 100 W. Norwich have?
Some of 100 W. Norwich's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 W. Norwich currently offering any rent specials?
100 W. Norwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W. Norwich pet-friendly?
No, 100 W. Norwich is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 100 W. Norwich offer parking?
Yes, 100 W. Norwich offers parking.
Does 100 W. Norwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W. Norwich have a pool?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not have a pool.
Does 100 W. Norwich have accessible units?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W. Norwich have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W. Norwich does not have units with dishwashers.
