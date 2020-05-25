All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 Rodgers Avenue

1 Rodgers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1 Rodgers Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/1Bth Unit in 4 Unit House
Call 614-361-3919 for details.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF:
You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1 Rodgers Avenue have any available units?
1 Rodgers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1 Rodgers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Rodgers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Rodgers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Rodgers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1 Rodgers Avenue offer parking?
No, 1 Rodgers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1 Rodgers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Rodgers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Rodgers Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 Rodgers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 Rodgers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Rodgers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Rodgers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Rodgers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Rodgers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Rodgers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

