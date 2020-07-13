All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like Uptown West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Uptown West
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Uptown West

11401 Euclid Ave · (216) 609-0693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
University Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
package receiving
Uptown is a flourishing arts and entertainment district located in the heart of Clevelands University Circle. Dubbed the new downtown by The New York Times for its world-class array of cultural and culinary destinations, Uptown is one of Ohios most exciting places to live, work, learn and play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Residents are responsible for the electric bill, sub-metered.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: "Off-street parking: unassigned; Garages available: additional_storage_details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown West have any available units?
Uptown West has 7 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown West have?
Some of Uptown West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown West currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown West pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown West is pet friendly.
Does Uptown West offer parking?
Yes, Uptown West offers parking.
Does Uptown West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown West have a pool?
No, Uptown West does not have a pool.
Does Uptown West have accessible units?
No, Uptown West does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown West has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Uptown West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity