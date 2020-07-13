11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 University Circle
Studio
Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 21
$1,295
Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 603 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 24
$1,395
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft
Unit 407 · Avail. now
$1,495
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown West.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
package receiving
Uptown is a flourishing arts and entertainment district located in the heart of Clevelands University Circle. Dubbed the new downtown by The New York Times for its world-class array of cultural and culinary destinations, Uptown is one of Ohios most exciting places to live, work, learn and play.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Residents are responsible for the electric bill, sub-metered.