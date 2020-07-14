Uptown South.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Uptown is a flourishing arts and entertainment district located in the heart of Cleveland's University Circle. Dubbed the &ldquonew downtown&rdquo by The New York Times for its world-class array of cultural and culinary destinations, Uptown is one of Ohio's most exciting places to live, work, learn and play.