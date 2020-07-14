All apartments in Cleveland
Uptown South.
Uptown South.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Uptown South

11474 Euclid Ave · (216) 220-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 322 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Uptown is a flourishing arts and entertainment district located in the heart of Cleveland's University Circle. Dubbed the &ldquonew downtown&rdquo by The New York Times for its world-class array of cultural and culinary destinations, Uptown is one of Ohio's most exciting places to live, work, learn and play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Residents are responsible for the electric bill, sub-metered.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $350 (one pet), $450 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Carports: 1 spot available; Garages for additional cost $95+$165.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Uptown South have any available units?
Uptown South has 4 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown South have?
Some of Uptown South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown South currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown South pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown South is pet friendly.
Does Uptown South offer parking?
Yes, Uptown South offers parking.
Does Uptown South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown South have a pool?
No, Uptown South does not have a pool.
Does Uptown South have accessible units?
No, Uptown South does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown South has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

