11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 University Circle
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 322 · Avail. Aug 21
$1,200
Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 318 · Avail. Sep 21
$1,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft
Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 24
$1,400
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 21
$1,595
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown South.
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Uptown is a flourishing arts and entertainment district located in the heart of Cleveland's University Circle. Dubbed the &ldquonew downtown&rdquo by The New York Times for its world-class array of cultural and culinary destinations, Uptown is one of Ohio's most exciting places to live, work, learn and play.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Residents are responsible for the electric bill, sub-metered.