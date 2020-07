Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Circle Home at Uptown Apartments!Situated in the Uptown district - a flourishing arts and entertainment district located in the heart of Clevelands University Circle.Dubbed the new downtown by The New York Times for its world-class array of cultural and culinary destinations, Uptown is one of Ohios most exciting places to live, work, learn and play. Uptown Apartments is made up of the North/South and West buildings. All units include washer and dryer, high ceilings, and large windows! All utilities are covered except for Electric/HVAC and cable/internet services.