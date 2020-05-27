Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym business center lobby online portal package receiving

Facetime tours available!



Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T. Schofield in 1901 and lovingly restored by CRM Companies in 2015, this late-Victorian masterpiece is centrally- located, filled with amenities and boasts some of the best views of downtown. There has never been an opportunity quite like this in downtown Cleveland, and we invite you to be a part of this next chapter of his great legacy.