All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like The Schofield Residences.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
The Schofield Residences
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

The Schofield Residences

2000 E 9th St · (216) 785-2685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Gateway District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115
Gateway District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 802 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Schofield Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
business center
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Facetime tours available!

Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T. Schofield in 1901 and lovingly restored by CRM Companies in 2015, this late-Victorian masterpiece is centrally- located, filled with amenities and boasts some of the best views of downtown. There has never been an opportunity quite like this in downtown Cleveland, and we invite you to be a part of this next chapter of his great legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Schofield Residences have any available units?
The Schofield Residences has 11 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Schofield Residences have?
Some of The Schofield Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Schofield Residences currently offering any rent specials?
The Schofield Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Schofield Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, The Schofield Residences is pet friendly.
Does The Schofield Residences offer parking?
Yes, The Schofield Residences offers parking.
Does The Schofield Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Schofield Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Schofield Residences have a pool?
No, The Schofield Residences does not have a pool.
Does The Schofield Residences have accessible units?
Yes, The Schofield Residences has accessible units.
Does The Schofield Residences have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Schofield Residences has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Schofield Residences?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr
Cleveland, OH 44106
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6
Cleveland, OH 44113
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr
Cleveland, OH 44102

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity