2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Gateway District
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 days AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 902 · Avail. now
$1,295
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft
Unit 803 · Avail. now
$1,345
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft
Unit 802 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,395
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 904 · Avail. now
$2,895
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Schofield Residences.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
business center
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Facetime tours available!
Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T. Schofield in 1901 and lovingly restored by CRM Companies in 2015, this late-Victorian masterpiece is centrally- located, filled with amenities and boasts some of the best views of downtown. There has never been an opportunity quite like this in downtown Cleveland, and we invite you to be a part of this next chapter of his great legacy.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Schofield Residences have any available units?
The Schofield Residences has 11 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Schofield Residences have?
Some of The Schofield Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Schofield Residences currently offering any rent specials?
The Schofield Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Schofield Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, The Schofield Residences is pet friendly.
Does The Schofield Residences offer parking?
Yes, The Schofield Residences offers parking.
Does The Schofield Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Schofield Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Schofield Residences have a pool?
No, The Schofield Residences does not have a pool.
Does The Schofield Residences have accessible units?
Yes, The Schofield Residences has accessible units.
Does The Schofield Residences have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Schofield Residences has units with dishwashers.