Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

The Residences at Shaker Square

12701 Shaker Blvd · (480) 725-3080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120
Buckeye - Shaker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 10

$692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 10

$692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Shaker Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
internet access
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you. Explore six stories and over 100 units of spacious closets, expertly finished flooring and outstanding community amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center. And when you want to explore the surrounding community, you'll enjoy one of the trendiest, most vibrant districts in the area just minutes away—The Van Aken District. Your ideal lifestyle is ready to be realized at The Residences at Shaker Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: There are no weight limits as we're happy to have most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, The Residences at Shaker Square cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita; American Staffordshire Terrier; Bull Terrier; Chow; Doberman; German Shepherd; Pit Bull; Canary Mastiff; Rottweiler; and wolf hybrid. Exotic/ farm animals are not allowed in the suites at The Regency either.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at Shaker Square have any available units?
The Residences at Shaker Square has 3 units available starting at $692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at Shaker Square have?
Some of The Residences at Shaker Square's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Shaker Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Shaker Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at Shaker Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at Shaker Square is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at Shaker Square offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Shaker Square offers parking.
Does The Residences at Shaker Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Residences at Shaker Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Shaker Square have a pool?
No, The Residences at Shaker Square does not have a pool.
Does The Residences at Shaker Square have accessible units?
Yes, The Residences at Shaker Square has accessible units.
Does The Residences at Shaker Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at Shaker Square has units with dishwashers.
