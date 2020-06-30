Amenities
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you. Explore six stories and over 100 units of spacious closets, expertly finished flooring and outstanding community amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center. And when you want to explore the surrounding community, you'll enjoy one of the trendiest, most vibrant districts in the area just minutes away—The Van Aken District. Your ideal lifestyle is ready to be realized at The Residences at Shaker Square.