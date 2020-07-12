The Milton Townhouses

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage parking

The Milton is Downtown Cleveland's first 3-story urban, chic townhouse development. Each of the sixteen town-homes are 2 bed/ 2.5 baths and feature an attached 2-car garage on the first level. The units feature: a walk-up, private entrance, stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer & dryer, quartz counter-tops, custom cabinetry, luxury vinyl tile flooring, large windows and a private patio! If you are looking for a home in the city, near all the Downtown attractions, The Milton is perfect for you!



Rent for Unit 7 includes furniture, housewares, utilities, media, and parking. Available for 30+ day stays.