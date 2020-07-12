All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Milton Townhouses

1533 Superior Avenue · (216) 208-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month FREE on a 14 month lease!
Location

1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114
Avenue District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Milton Townhouses.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
parking
The Milton is Downtown Cleveland's first 3-story urban, chic townhouse development. Each of the sixteen town-homes are 2 bed/ 2.5 baths and feature an attached 2-car garage on the first level. The units feature: a walk-up, private entrance, stainless steel appliances, in-suite washer & dryer, quartz counter-tops, custom cabinetry, luxury vinyl tile flooring, large windows and a private patio! If you are looking for a home in the city, near all the Downtown attractions, The Milton is perfect for you!

Rent for Unit 7 includes furniture, housewares, utilities, media, and parking. Available for 30+ day stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Milton Townhouses have any available units?
The Milton Townhouses has 4 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Milton Townhouses have?
Some of The Milton Townhouses's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Milton Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
The Milton Townhouses is offering the following rent specials: One month FREE on a 14 month lease!
Is The Milton Townhouses pet-friendly?
Yes, The Milton Townhouses is pet friendly.
Does The Milton Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, The Milton Townhouses offers parking.
Does The Milton Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Milton Townhouses offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Milton Townhouses have a pool?
Yes, The Milton Townhouses has a pool.
Does The Milton Townhouses have accessible units?
No, The Milton Townhouses does not have accessible units.
Does The Milton Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Milton Townhouses has units with dishwashers.
