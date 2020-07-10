All apartments in Cleveland
The Garfield

1965 East 6th Street · (717) 527-7684
Location

1965 East 6th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114
Gateway District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Garfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations. There has never been an apartment home in Northeast Ohio like The Garfield.
The Garfield Building is a newly remodeled property that hosts the best in luxury, residential housing. With everything from a state of the art fitness center, and upscale resident lounge, to the spectacular finishes in our apartment homes. Residents of the building truly enjoy the conveniences we offer with door-door dry cleaning, valet trash service, grocery delivery and professional housekeeping services, all available through our partnerships with the best local business. Experience downtown living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 with approved credit.
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee and $100 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $40/monthly per pet.
restrictions: Breed Restriction Apply. Pet weight limit is 100 pounds.
Parking Details: Yes, for $225/ month per car. The garage is detached and covered. Spaces are not assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Garfield have any available units?
The Garfield has 31 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Garfield have?
Some of The Garfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Garfield currently offering any rent specials?
The Garfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Garfield pet-friendly?
Yes, The Garfield is pet friendly.
Does The Garfield offer parking?
Yes, The Garfield offers parking.
Does The Garfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Garfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Garfield have a pool?
Yes, The Garfield has a pool.
Does The Garfield have accessible units?
Yes, The Garfield has accessible units.
Does The Garfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Garfield has units with dishwashers.
