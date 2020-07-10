Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Live A Level Above…Enjoy premier lifestyle living at The Garfield. From the stylish design of your home to the amazing amenities and resident services, The Garfield delivers A Level Above the highest expectations. There has never been an apartment home in Northeast Ohio like The Garfield.

The Garfield Building is a newly remodeled property that hosts the best in luxury, residential housing. With everything from a state of the art fitness center, and upscale resident lounge, to the spectacular finishes in our apartment homes. Residents of the building truly enjoy the conveniences we offer with door-door dry cleaning, valet trash service, grocery delivery and professional housekeeping services, all available through our partnerships with the best local business. Experience downtown living at its finest!