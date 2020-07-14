All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like The Avenue District.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
The Avenue District
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Avenue District

1211 Saint Clair Ave NE · (216) 930-2041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 month FREE on a 13 month lease & 3 months of free parking!
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114
Downtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Nov 12

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avenue District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes. Situated on the corner of St Clair & E 12th Street, The Avenue is in a breathable pocket of Downtown Cleveland and minutes to every Cleveland destination including Playhouse Square, Cleveland State, Progressive Field, First Energy Stadium, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals & Metro Health. The Avenue District offers expansive floor plans and upgraded unit finishes, such as stainless steel appliances, luxury tile flooring, new carpet, new paint, granite counter-tops, in-suite washer & dryer and custom blinds.The Avenue offers an exclusive living experience with unique amenities and services, such as an private unit balconies, outdoor door park, newly renovated fitness center, dry-cleaning service, attached indoor parking and Resident Concierge. Resident Concierge services include: dog walking, plant watering, errand runs and courtesy drives to locations within a 3 mile radius of the property and the airport. The Avenue also offers fully-furnished apartments available for 30-day rental. Contact the property for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: $35 per unit/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avenue District have any available units?
The Avenue District has 3 units available starting at $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Avenue District have?
Some of The Avenue District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avenue District currently offering any rent specials?
The Avenue District is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 month FREE on a 13 month lease & 3 months of free parking!
Is The Avenue District pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avenue District is pet friendly.
Does The Avenue District offer parking?
Yes, The Avenue District offers parking.
Does The Avenue District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Avenue District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avenue District have a pool?
No, The Avenue District does not have a pool.
Does The Avenue District have accessible units?
Yes, The Avenue District has accessible units.
Does The Avenue District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avenue District has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Avenue District?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr
Cleveland, OH 44106
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Church + State
2818 Church Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Hat Factory
1235 West 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44113
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity