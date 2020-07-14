Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse concierge conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes. Situated on the corner of St Clair & E 12th Street, The Avenue is in a breathable pocket of Downtown Cleveland and minutes to every Cleveland destination including Playhouse Square, Cleveland State, Progressive Field, First Energy Stadium, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals & Metro Health. The Avenue District offers expansive floor plans and upgraded unit finishes, such as stainless steel appliances, luxury tile flooring, new carpet, new paint, granite counter-tops, in-suite washer & dryer and custom blinds.The Avenue offers an exclusive living experience with unique amenities and services, such as an private unit balconies, outdoor door park, newly renovated fitness center, dry-cleaning service, attached indoor parking and Resident Concierge. Resident Concierge services include: dog walking, plant watering, errand runs and courtesy drives to locations within a 3 mile radius of the property and the airport. The Avenue also offers fully-furnished apartments available for 30-day rental. Contact the property for additional information.