The Archer Apartments

Amenities
The Archer Apartment Homes, in the heart of Cleveland's Warehouse District, offers loft-style apartments with soaring ceilings and oversized windows. With an abundance of unique floor plans to choose from, you're sure to find one that feels just right. Our kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and tile backsplash. You'll love the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer, and you'll appreciate abundant storage with walk-in closets. Enjoy the views of the lake & city from our rooftop deck. There's also a modern fitness center, concierge service, and a parking garage. And, bring your pets - we even offer a dog run and dog spa! When you're ready to head out on the town, a colorful mecca of restaurants, specialty shops, art galleries, nightclubs, and Victorian architecture awaits. Explore Tower City, Progressive Field, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Enjoy life at The Archer!