The Archer Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking garage hot tub internet access key fob access media room package receiving 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The Archer Apartment Homes, in the heart of Cleveland's Warehouse District, offers loft-style apartments with soaring ceilings and oversized windows. With an abundance of unique floor plans to choose from, you're sure to find one that feels just right. Our kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and tile backsplash. You'll love the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer, and you'll appreciate abundant storage with walk-in closets. Enjoy the views of the lake & city from our rooftop deck. There's also a modern fitness center, concierge service, and a parking garage. And, bring your pets - we even offer a dog run and dog spa! When you're ready to head out on the town, a colorful mecca of restaurants, specialty shops, art galleries, nightclubs, and Victorian architecture awaits. Explore Tower City, Progressive Field, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Enjoy life at The Archer!