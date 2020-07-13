All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

The Archer Apartments

1220 W 9th St · (216) 208-3256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
Warehouse District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 536 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 824 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1209 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Archer Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
package receiving
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
The Archer Apartment Homes, in the heart of Cleveland's Warehouse District, offers loft-style apartments with soaring ceilings and oversized windows. With an abundance of unique floor plans to choose from, you're sure to find one that feels just right. Our kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and tile backsplash. You'll love the convenience of an in-home washer & dryer, and you'll appreciate abundant storage with walk-in closets. Enjoy the views of the lake & city from our rooftop deck. There's also a modern fitness center, concierge service, and a parking garage. And, bring your pets - we even offer a dog run and dog spa! When you're ready to head out on the town, a colorful mecca of restaurants, specialty shops, art galleries, nightclubs, and Victorian architecture awaits. Explore Tower City, Progressive Field, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Enjoy life at The Archer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash fee $5 a month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 3 pets per home
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Open Gated lot: $120/month, Parking Garage: $160/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: Price Pending

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Archer Apartments have any available units?
The Archer Apartments has 40 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Archer Apartments have?
Some of The Archer Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Archer Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Archer Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Archer Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Archer Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Archer Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Archer Apartments offers parking.
Does The Archer Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Archer Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Archer Apartments have a pool?
No, The Archer Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Archer Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Archer Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Archer Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Archer Apartments has units with dishwashers.
