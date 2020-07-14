All apartments in Cleveland
Parkside Dwellings

2040 Stearns Road · (201) 733-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 Stearns Road, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 41 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 26 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Dwellings.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cc payments
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
Built in 1909, Parkside Dwellings is a designated Cleveland landmark. Our studio and one bedroom apartments boast a creative mixture of modern and urban designs set on a historic backdrop of architectural character. If you're looking for unique off-campus student housing, this is the place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Dwellings have any available units?
Parkside Dwellings has 4 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Dwellings have?
Some of Parkside Dwellings's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Dwellings currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Dwellings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Dwellings pet-friendly?
No, Parkside Dwellings is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does Parkside Dwellings offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Dwellings offers parking.
Does Parkside Dwellings have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Dwellings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Dwellings have a pool?
No, Parkside Dwellings does not have a pool.
Does Parkside Dwellings have accessible units?
No, Parkside Dwellings does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Dwellings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Dwellings has units with dishwashers.
