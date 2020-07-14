2040 Stearns Road, Cleveland, OH 44106 University Circle
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 41 · Avail. Aug 10
$1,075
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft
Unit 46 · Avail. now
$1,200
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft
Unit 26 · Avail. Sep 10
$1,200
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Dwellings.
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cc payments
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
Built in 1909, Parkside Dwellings is a designated Cleveland landmark. Our studio and one bedroom apartments boast a creative mixture of modern and urban designs set on a historic backdrop of architectural character. If you're looking for unique off-campus student housing, this is the place for you.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: $50/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Parkside Dwellings have any available units?
Parkside Dwellings has 4 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Dwellings have?
Some of Parkside Dwellings's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Dwellings currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Dwellings is not currently offering any rent specials.