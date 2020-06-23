All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like Park Lane Villa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Park Lane Villa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

Park Lane Villa

10510 Park Ln · (216) 242-1591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now for a limited time, sign a 12 month lease at Park Lane Villa and get $1,000 off your first month's rent! Restrictions may apply.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
University Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Lane Villa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
furnished
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
elevator
pool
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Park Lane Villa is an exclusive hotel-style, luxury rental property that combines original 1920's grandeur architecture with modern design; boasting sophisticated features and upscale amenities to accommodate today's urban professional lifestyle. Located in the heart of University Circle and within walking distance of Case Western Reserve University, the Cleveland Clinic, the VA Hospital. Our apartments in University Circle offers 96 individually unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom lavish apartment suites. Park Lane Villa is quintessential luxury living where leisure and splendor eternally exist. The first of its kind in Cleveland, Park Lane Villa is the address where Timeless Living Comes Full Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in lease (first come, first serve)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Lane Villa have any available units?
Park Lane Villa has 5 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Lane Villa have?
Some of Park Lane Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Lane Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Park Lane Villa is offering the following rent specials: Now for a limited time, sign a 12 month lease at Park Lane Villa and get $1,000 off your first month's rent! Restrictions may apply.
Is Park Lane Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Lane Villa is pet friendly.
Does Park Lane Villa offer parking?
Yes, Park Lane Villa offers parking.
Does Park Lane Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Lane Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Lane Villa have a pool?
Yes, Park Lane Villa has a pool.
Does Park Lane Villa have accessible units?
Yes, Park Lane Villa has accessible units.
Does Park Lane Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Lane Villa has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Park Lane Villa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
The Athlon
1118 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE
Cleveland, OH 44114
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr
Cleveland, OH 44102

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity