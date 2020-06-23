Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel furnished extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr concierge courtyard doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving elevator pool

SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! Park Lane Villa is an exclusive hotel-style, luxury rental property that combines original 1920's grandeur architecture with modern design; boasting sophisticated features and upscale amenities to accommodate today's urban professional lifestyle. Located in the heart of University Circle and within walking distance of Case Western Reserve University, the Cleveland Clinic, the VA Hospital. Our apartments in University Circle offers 96 individually unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom lavish apartment suites. Park Lane Villa is quintessential luxury living where leisure and splendor eternally exist. The first of its kind in Cleveland, Park Lane Villa is the address where Timeless Living Comes Full Circle.