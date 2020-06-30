All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like Hazel8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Hazel8
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Hazel8

1618 Hazel Dr · (919) 636-6328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
University Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1604G · Avail. Aug 2

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 1614F · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1616D · Avail. Jul 31

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1610H · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Unit 1604H · Avail. Jul 31

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 1612H · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hazel8.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments feature private attached garages, balconies & private patios, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-suite washer & dryer. All the custom design and amenities of a high-end, single-family home without all the upkeep. Enjoy walking and biking in this incredible neighborhood filled with historic parks, beautiful fountains, inspiring art and tasty culinary delights! Escape from your busy life while enjoying the best in University Circle! Call Today for a personal tour with one of our friendly and professional staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 60 lbs
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hazel8 have any available units?
Hazel8 has 9 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Hazel8 have?
Some of Hazel8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hazel8 currently offering any rent specials?
Hazel8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hazel8 pet-friendly?
Yes, Hazel8 is pet friendly.
Does Hazel8 offer parking?
Yes, Hazel8 offers parking.
Does Hazel8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hazel8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hazel8 have a pool?
No, Hazel8 does not have a pool.
Does Hazel8 have accessible units?
Yes, Hazel8 has accessible units.
Does Hazel8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hazel8 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Hazel8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity