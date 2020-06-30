Amenities
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments feature private attached garages, balconies & private patios, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-suite washer & dryer. All the custom design and amenities of a high-end, single-family home without all the upkeep. Enjoy walking and biking in this incredible neighborhood filled with historic parks, beautiful fountains, inspiring art and tasty culinary delights! Escape from your busy life while enjoying the best in University Circle! Call Today for a personal tour with one of our friendly and professional staff!