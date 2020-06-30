Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit green community guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments feature private attached garages, balconies & private patios, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-suite washer & dryer. All the custom design and amenities of a high-end, single-family home without all the upkeep. Enjoy walking and biking in this incredible neighborhood filled with historic parks, beautiful fountains, inspiring art and tasty culinary delights! Escape from your busy life while enjoying the best in University Circle! Call Today for a personal tour with one of our friendly and professional staff!