Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant age 21 and over
Deposit: Half of one months rent up to a full months rent based on credit approval
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Doberman, Rottweiler, Pitbull, American Staffordshire, American Pitbull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and all mixes of the above breeds. Dogs over 50 lbs are only permitted on the first floor of the building.
Parking Details: street parking.