Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Guernsey

2836 Franklin Boulevard · (216) 438-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44113
Ohio City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,120

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,425

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Guernsey.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated. Washer/dryer in each unit, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attention to detail... Studios, 1, 2 + 3 bedroom apartments. Please call if you would like to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant age 21 and over
Deposit: Half of one months rent up to a full months rent based on credit approval
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Doberman, Rottweiler, Pitbull, American Staffordshire, American Pitbull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and all mixes of the above breeds. Dogs over 50 lbs are only permitted on the first floor of the building.
Parking Details: street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Guernsey have any available units?
Guernsey has 4 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Guernsey have?
Some of Guernsey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Guernsey currently offering any rent specials?
Guernsey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Guernsey pet-friendly?
Yes, Guernsey is pet friendly.
Does Guernsey offer parking?
Yes, Guernsey offers parking.
Does Guernsey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Guernsey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Guernsey have a pool?
No, Guernsey does not have a pool.
Does Guernsey have accessible units?
No, Guernsey does not have accessible units.
Does Guernsey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Guernsey has units with dishwashers.
