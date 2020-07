Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access package receiving pool table yoga

Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm. Conveniently located within the Gordon Square Arts District, this contemporary, new apartment community offers open floor plans, exclusive amenities - like a heated pool, park and fitness center - plus breathtaking lakefront views. Now you can enjoy both the subtle sophistication of modern living and vintage streetscapes rich with nightlife, arts and culture. Welcome to the neighborhood. The Edison at Gordon Square.