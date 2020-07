Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage cc payments concierge e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life. While retaining the classical integrity of the building, the interiors of each apartment have been thoughtfully designed to capture the grace of tradition while incorporating the ease of a contemporary lifestyle.

Located in the heart of Playhouse Square, The Creswell allows you to experience cutting-edge living among world class culture. Be one of the privileged to live center stage in the largest performing arts center in the world outside NYC. This dynamic 24/7 neighborhood is where you can live, work, and be inspired.