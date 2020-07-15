Circle 118

1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 University Circle
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1599A · Avail. now
$1,525
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft
Unit 1591A · Avail. now
$1,525
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft
Unit 1691B · Avail. now
$1,725
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
accessible
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten path. You shouldn't have to work hard to feel at home. Call Today to schedule a personal tour with one of our friendly and professional staff!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 60 lbs
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.