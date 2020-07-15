All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like Circle 118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Circle 118
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Circle 118

1599 E 118th St · (216) 600-0143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
University Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
University Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1599A · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1591A · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 1691B · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Circle 118.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
accessible
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten path. You shouldn't have to work hard to feel at home. Call Today to schedule a personal tour with one of our friendly and professional staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 60 lbs
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Circle 118 have any available units?
Circle 118 has 6 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Circle 118 have?
Some of Circle 118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Circle 118 currently offering any rent specials?
Circle 118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Circle 118 pet-friendly?
Yes, Circle 118 is pet friendly.
Does Circle 118 offer parking?
Yes, Circle 118 offers parking.
Does Circle 118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Circle 118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Circle 118 have a pool?
No, Circle 118 does not have a pool.
Does Circle 118 have accessible units?
Yes, Circle 118 has accessible units.
Does Circle 118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Circle 118 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Circle 118?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322
Cleveland, OH 44118
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr
Cleveland, OH 44102
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity