All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 865 Whitcomb Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
865 Whitcomb Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

865 Whitcomb Road

865 Whitcomb Road · (216) 208-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

865 Whitcomb Road, Cleveland, OH 44110
South Collinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

HOME FEATURES: Come fall in love with this updated Krch Realty home! This is for the downstairs unit. This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING – One driveway space assigned per unit. PRIVACY – Window coverings. Porch. LAUNDRY – Hookups in basement. UPDATES – Fully remodeled kitchen. Remodeled bathroom. Most of the unit has new flooring. Fresh paint. APPLIANCES – Tenant provides appliances.

UTILITIES – Landlord pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult (all adults must complete an application) www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid balances to previous landlords. No unpaid phone bill, gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposit of $350 per animal.

Garage Note: The garage on property is not for tenant use due to previous damages.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. We do not advertise on Craigslist!

Management: Krch Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Whitcomb Road have any available units?
865 Whitcomb Road has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 865 Whitcomb Road have?
Some of 865 Whitcomb Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Whitcomb Road currently offering any rent specials?
865 Whitcomb Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Whitcomb Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 Whitcomb Road is pet friendly.
Does 865 Whitcomb Road offer parking?
Yes, 865 Whitcomb Road does offer parking.
Does 865 Whitcomb Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Whitcomb Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Whitcomb Road have a pool?
No, 865 Whitcomb Road does not have a pool.
Does 865 Whitcomb Road have accessible units?
No, 865 Whitcomb Road does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Whitcomb Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 Whitcomb Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Whitcomb Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Whitcomb Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 865 Whitcomb Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44113
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity