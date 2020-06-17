8302 Lake Ave Unit #15

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated efficiency unit in complex in walking distance from beautiful Edgewater Beach. Unit has granite countertop, brand new flooring, new paint, new bathroom, new kitchen. This unit is on the third floor. Building has brand new laundry facilities. Tenant pays electricity only. Photos are of similar unit in same complex.

