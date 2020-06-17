All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

8302 Lake Ave Unit #15

8302 Lake Avenue · (216) 785-2249
Location

8302 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit #15 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Efficiency Apartment near Edgewater Beach - Property Id: 297874

Beautifully renovated efficiency unit in complex in walking distance from beautiful Edgewater Beach. Unit has granite countertop, brand new flooring, new paint, new bathroom, new kitchen. This unit is on the third floor. Building has brand new laundry facilities. Tenant pays electricity only. Photos are of similar unit in same complex.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297874
Property Id 297874

(RLNE5847335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 have any available units?
8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 have?
Some of 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 offer parking?
No, 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 does not offer parking.
Does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 have a pool?
No, 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 does not have a pool.
Does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 have accessible units?
No, 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 Lake Ave Unit #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
