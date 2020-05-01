7539 Father Frascati - 1

Amenities

THE Edgewater Luxury Collection of Battery Park! This stunning townhome which features soaring lake and city views in an amazing location. Within feet of the Edgewater Beach access tunnel, Terrestrial Brewing Company and short walk to Gordon Square and 78th Street Studios, you'll never be short on things to do. One of a kind, the townhome offers first floor bedroom / bonus room with full bath and is perfect for a home office or guest suite. The main living level is bathed in natural light and features an unparalleled view of Lake Erie and the Edgewater State Park Beach house. The ideal space for entertaining, enjoy an expansive center island with high-end quartz counters, plank hardwood flooring, and upgraded kitchen cabinetry and appliances. The third floor boasts an additional full bath and roomy alternate bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. The masters retreat boasts an en suite bath with dual vanities, fully tiled wall-to-wall shower, and showcases more amazing views of Lake Erie and downtown. The fourth floor rounds out this amazing townhome with wet bar and a rooftop deck, perfect for entertaining and enjoying 360 degree views. Enjoy happy hour on your 4th floor with a wet bar inside and a spacious rooftop deck overlooking the city skyline. Custom California Closets



Complete move in ready with designer high end fully furnished.



