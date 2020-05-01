All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:42 PM

7539 Father Frascati - 1

7539 Father Frascati Dr · (216) 609-0889
Location

7539 Father Frascati Dr, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
internet access
THE Edgewater Luxury Collection of Battery Park! This stunning townhome which features soaring lake and city views in an amazing location. Within feet of the Edgewater Beach access tunnel, Terrestrial Brewing Company and short walk to Gordon Square and 78th Street Studios, you'll never be short on things to do. One of a kind, the townhome offers first floor bedroom / bonus room with full bath and is perfect for a home office or guest suite. The main living level is bathed in natural light and features an unparalleled view of Lake Erie and the Edgewater State Park Beach house. The ideal space for entertaining, enjoy an expansive center island with high-end quartz counters, plank hardwood flooring, and upgraded kitchen cabinetry and appliances. The third floor boasts an additional full bath and roomy alternate bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. The masters retreat boasts an en suite bath with dual vanities, fully tiled wall-to-wall shower, and showcases more amazing views of Lake Erie and downtown. The fourth floor rounds out this amazing townhome with wet bar and a rooftop deck, perfect for entertaining and enjoying 360 degree views. Enjoy happy hour on your 4th floor with a wet bar inside and a spacious rooftop deck overlooking the city skyline. Custom California Closets

Complete move in ready with designer high end fully furnished.

https://www.instagram.com/father_frascati/
Cleveland's #1 Lakefront Townhouse
Brand New Fully Furnished Stunning townhome w/ soaring lake and city views in an amazing local

https://www.instagram.com/father_frascati/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 have any available units?
7539 Father Frascati - 1 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 have?
Some of 7539 Father Frascati - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Father Frascati - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Father Frascati - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Father Frascati - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7539 Father Frascati - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7539 Father Frascati - 1 does offer parking.
Does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Father Frascati - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 have a pool?
No, 7539 Father Frascati - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7539 Father Frascati - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 Father Frascati - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7539 Father Frascati - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7539 Father Frascati - 1 has units with air conditioning.
