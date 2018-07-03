All apartments in Cleveland
6712 Fir Avenue - UP

6712 Fir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6712 Fir Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102
Detroit - Shoreway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Charming second floor duplex. Beautifully remodeled and upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Brand new hardwood floors through-out unit. Water included. Street parking. Within walking distance to bus lines, restaurants and shops. Ready to rent with immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP have any available units?
6712 Fir Avenue - UP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP have?
Some of 6712 Fir Avenue - UP's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 Fir Avenue - UP currently offering any rent specials?
6712 Fir Avenue - UP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 Fir Avenue - UP pet-friendly?
No, 6712 Fir Avenue - UP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP offer parking?
No, 6712 Fir Avenue - UP does not offer parking.
Does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6712 Fir Avenue - UP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP have a pool?
No, 6712 Fir Avenue - UP does not have a pool.
Does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP have accessible units?
No, 6712 Fir Avenue - UP does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP have units with dishwashers?
No, 6712 Fir Avenue - UP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6712 Fir Avenue - UP have units with air conditioning?
No, 6712 Fir Avenue - UP does not have units with air conditioning.

