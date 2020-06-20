All apartments in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
6624 Charter Avenue - UP
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:20 AM

6624 Charter Avenue - UP

6624 Charter Avenue · (216) 282-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6624 Charter Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44127
North Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs unit of beautifully renovated two-family on quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room and kitchen, off street parking. New carpet, electrical, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom fixtures.

Close to downtown Cleveland with easy interstate access. Located minutes to Cleveland Clinic, UH Hospitals, University Circle. Stove/refrigerator included.

Vouchers Accepted
Beautifully renovated two-family on quiet street. Minutes to downtown, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, and 480.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP have any available units?
6624 Charter Avenue - UP has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP have?
Some of 6624 Charter Avenue - UP's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 Charter Avenue - UP currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Charter Avenue - UP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Charter Avenue - UP pet-friendly?
No, 6624 Charter Avenue - UP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP offer parking?
Yes, 6624 Charter Avenue - UP does offer parking.
Does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Charter Avenue - UP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP have a pool?
No, 6624 Charter Avenue - UP does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP have accessible units?
No, 6624 Charter Avenue - UP does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP have units with dishwashers?
No, 6624 Charter Avenue - UP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6624 Charter Avenue - UP have units with air conditioning?
No, 6624 Charter Avenue - UP does not have units with air conditioning.
