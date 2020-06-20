6624 Charter Avenue - UP

Amenities
Upstairs unit of beautifully renovated two-family on quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room and kitchen, off street parking. New carpet, electrical, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom fixtures.
Close to downtown Cleveland with easy interstate access. Located minutes to Cleveland Clinic, UH Hospitals, University Circle. Stove/refrigerator included.
Vouchers Accepted
Beautifully renovated two-family on quiet street. Minutes to downtown, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, and 480.