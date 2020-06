Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning range refrigerator

This is a BEAUTIFUL downstairs unit of a duplex!! It is all been recently redone and is spotless! You will not want to miss this one! This unit has a stove and fridge and a washer and dryer hook up in the basement. It has a shared basement and there is also storage available for tenant use as well. This unit also has CENTRAL AIR!!! HURRY, call today! There is ample parking in the parking lot which is behind the property.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING

NO SECTION 8



Rent is $800/month and includes water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays gas and electric.

A security deposit of $800 will be required.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older, and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.