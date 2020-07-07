All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 4404 E. 156th St UP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
4404 E. 156th St UP
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4404 E. 156th St UP

4404 East 156th Street · (216) 777-1441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH 44128
Lee - Miles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit UP · Avail. now

$735

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Two Bedroom Unit-Up - Property Id: 64327

This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom upper unit. Unit will be available to rent Jun 1, 2020. This home is a few blocks from the new JFK High School and Whitney M Young Gifted and Talented School . Also minutes away from Kerruish Park with amenities of: walking path, children playground, tennis & basketball courts, swimming pool and pavilions for cook outs. It's close to the RTA 19 & 40 bus lines and transit lines; and 20 minutes from downtown Cleveland as well as 5 minutes from I-480 and I-271.
NOT SECTION-8 APPROVED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64327
Property Id 64327

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 E. 156th St UP have any available units?
4404 E. 156th St UP has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 E. 156th St UP have?
Some of 4404 E. 156th St UP's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 E. 156th St UP currently offering any rent specials?
4404 E. 156th St UP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 E. 156th St UP pet-friendly?
No, 4404 E. 156th St UP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4404 E. 156th St UP offer parking?
No, 4404 E. 156th St UP does not offer parking.
Does 4404 E. 156th St UP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 E. 156th St UP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 E. 156th St UP have a pool?
Yes, 4404 E. 156th St UP has a pool.
Does 4404 E. 156th St UP have accessible units?
No, 4404 E. 156th St UP does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 E. 156th St UP have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 E. 156th St UP does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4404 E. 156th St UP?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity