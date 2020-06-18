All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 4271 W 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
4271 W 30th St
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:43 AM

4271 W 30th St

4271 West 30th Street · (216) 688-6182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4271 West 30th Street, Cleveland, OH 44109
Old Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This charming 2 story colonial house built in the 1930's is the perfect family home in the lively Old Brooklyn neighborhood. This house is a spacious 3 bedroom house with newly finished hardwood floors on first floor, luxury vinyl plank in kitchen and 2nd floor, new cabinets with back splash. Leaded glass windows compliment it's old school charm. This is a great family home with lots of space to play and a fenced in backyard.
No pets, No housing vouchers , No smoking, Application fee of $35 per person over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 W 30th St have any available units?
4271 W 30th St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4271 W 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
4271 W 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 W 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 4271 W 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4271 W 30th St offer parking?
No, 4271 W 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 4271 W 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4271 W 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 W 30th St have a pool?
No, 4271 W 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 4271 W 30th St have accessible units?
No, 4271 W 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 W 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4271 W 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4271 W 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4271 W 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4271 W 30th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Worthington Yards
725 Johnson Court
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity