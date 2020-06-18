4271 W 30th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

This charming 2 story colonial house built in the 1930's is the perfect family home in the lively Old Brooklyn neighborhood. This house is a spacious 3 bedroom house with newly finished hardwood floors on first floor, luxury vinyl plank in kitchen and 2nd floor, new cabinets with back splash. Leaded glass windows compliment it's old school charm. This is a great family home with lots of space to play and a fenced in backyard.

No pets, No housing vouchers , No smoking, Application fee of $35 per person over 18.