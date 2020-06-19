All apartments in Cleveland
Location

4205 Valley Road, Cleveland, OH 44109
Old Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Down · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with utilities on-site. Great location in Old Brooklyn, close to parks, restaurants, shopping, and the highway.

• 2 Bedrooms
• 1 Full Bathroom
• Close to I-90, I-71, and I-480
• Great Neighborhood
• Washer/Dryer on site (non-coin operated)
• Central Air Conditioning
• Patio
• No Pets / No Smoking / No Section 8

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4205-valley-rd-cleveland-oh-44109-usa-unit-down/28877294-0571-4b03-8c5a-5ad2457deacc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Valley Road have any available units?
4205 Valley Road has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4205 Valley Road have?
Some of 4205 Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 4205 Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Valley Road does offer parking.
Does 4205 Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Valley Road have a pool?
No, 4205 Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 4205 Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4205 Valley Road has units with air conditioning.
