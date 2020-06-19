4205 Valley Road

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with utilities on-site. Great location in Old Brooklyn, close to parks, restaurants, shopping, and the highway.
• 2 Bedrooms
• 1 Full Bathroom
• Close to I-90, I-71, and I-480
• Great Neighborhood
• Washer/Dryer on site (non-coin operated)
• Central Air Conditioning
• Patio
• No Pets / No Smoking / No Section 8
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4205-valley-rd-cleveland-oh-44109-usa-unit-down/28877294-0571-4b03-8c5a-5ad2457deacc
(RLNE5723299)