All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 3852 W. 41st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
3852 W. 41st St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:39 PM

3852 W. 41st St.

3852 West 41st Street · (303) 867-9915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3852 West 41st Street, Cleveland, OH 44109
Brooklyn - Centre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
DESCRIPTION
Cash/Finance purchase $74,900 OR - Rental Agreement at $750 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time. **Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS ** Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/7118416087.html
Cash/Finance purchase $74,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $750 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS

** Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address

https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/7118416087.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 W. 41st St. have any available units?
3852 W. 41st St. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3852 W. 41st St. currently offering any rent specials?
3852 W. 41st St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 W. 41st St. pet-friendly?
No, 3852 W. 41st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 3852 W. 41st St. offer parking?
No, 3852 W. 41st St. does not offer parking.
Does 3852 W. 41st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 W. 41st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 W. 41st St. have a pool?
No, 3852 W. 41st St. does not have a pool.
Does 3852 W. 41st St. have accessible units?
No, 3852 W. 41st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 W. 41st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 W. 41st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3852 W. 41st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3852 W. 41st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3852 W. 41st St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East
Cleveland, OH 44115
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
The Garfield
1965 East 6th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity