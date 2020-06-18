All apartments in Cleveland
3637 East 105th Street.
3637 East 105th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:00 PM

3637 East 105th Street

3637 East 105th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3637 East 105th Street, Cleveland, OH 44105
Union - Miles Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING Detached 1-Car Garage. PRIVACY – Window coverings. LAUNDRY – Laundry Hookups. UPDATES – Remodeled kitchen. New flooring. Remodeled bathroom. BONUS - Central heat. APPLIANCES – Tenants provide all appliances.

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenant pays water and sewer utilities through the tenant rent portal. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult. All adults must be included on the application and will be lease-holding residents. All minor occupant names and birthday must be provided for rental registration purposes. www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid phone bill, or balances to previous landlords. No unpaid gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposit $350 per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. We do not advertise on Craigslist!

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3637 East 105th Street have any available units?
3637 East 105th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 3637 East 105th Street have?
Some of 3637 East 105th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 East 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3637 East 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 East 105th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 East 105th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3637 East 105th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3637 East 105th Street does offer parking.
Does 3637 East 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 East 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 East 105th Street have a pool?
No, 3637 East 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3637 East 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 3637 East 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 East 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 East 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3637 East 105th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3637 East 105th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

