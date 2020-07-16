All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 PM

3557 East 139th Street

Location

3557 East 139th Street, Cleveland, OH 44120
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
key fob access
STATUS: Application Pending. Do not apply without first contacting Krch Realty with updated status.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING Detached 2-Car Garage. PRIVACY – Window coverings. LAUNDRY – Laundry Hookups. UPDATES – Remodeled kitchen. Some bathroom updates. BONUS - Fireplace. Central heat. APPLIANCES – Tenants provide all appliances. IN-LAW SUITE - This home contains an in-law setup with a second kitchen, bathroom and bedroom (included in total bedrooms)!

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenant pays water and sewer utilities through the tenant rent portal. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult. All adults must be included on the application and will be lease-holding residents. All minor occupant names and birthday must be provided for rental registration purposes. www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid phone bill, or balances to previous landlords. No unpaid gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposit $350 per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. We do not advertise on Craigslist!

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

