All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 3538 West 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
3538 West 65th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:09 PM

3538 West 65th Street

3538 West 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3538 West 65th Street, Cleveland, OH 44102
Stockyards

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
key fob access
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing.

Section 8: NOT Accepted
EDEN: NOT Accepted

CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

This home features: CONVENIENCE - Keyless entry, motion sensors, and thermostat controls that can all be monitored from your smart phone! PARKING Private driveway. PRIVACY – Window coverings. LAUNDRY – Laundry Hookups in basement. UPDATES – New flooring. Fresh paint. BONUS - Central heat. BONUS - Enclosed porch.Large storage unit. APPLIANCES – Tenants provide all appliances.

UTILITIES – Landlord pays trash. Tenant must put gas and electric in their name. Tenant pays water and sewer utilities through the tenant rent portal. Tenants are responsible for landscape upkeep, snow removal, and compliance with city ordinances.

DEPOSIT: Is the same as the rent amount, depending on credit worthiness.

APPLICATION: Only on our Krch Realty website! $45 fee per adult. All adults must be included on the application and will be lease-holding residents. All minor occupant names and birthday must be provided for rental registration purposes. www.216Rents.com

QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions in the last 3 years, or multiple previous evictions. No pending evictions/lockouts on current home. No unpaid phone bill, or balances to previous landlords. No unpaid gas or electric bills, or utilities currently in collections without full payoff. No felony convictions or pending charges relating to: drugs, theft, violent offenses, or sexual offenses. Other negative items, or poor credit history may result in acceptance with a higher refundable deposit. INCOME – Household income (all adults) must be at least 2 ½ times the rent (Gross income - before deductions).

PETS: You must disclose any animals that will live on the property. Limit 2 pets unless agreed upon in writing. Pet deposit $350 per animal.

AVOID SCAMS!: Krch Realty will NOT ask you to wire funds, ever! We will NOT ask you to complete an application anywhere other than our property management website (links should always end up on OUR website), and the application will display our logo, and is serviced through “Propertyware”. If you receive TEXT communications, be sure you call our main office before applying or sending funds to an unknown source 216.201.9114. Self-showing is through Rently, which is a 3rd party provider that will give you access to tour the home. Rently can direct you to our website for applications. When we update our pricing or property advertisement, it will update on all legitimate sites. We do not advertise on Craigslist!

MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 West 65th Street have any available units?
3538 West 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 West 65th Street have?
Some of 3538 West 65th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 West 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3538 West 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 West 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 West 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3538 West 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3538 West 65th Street offers parking.
Does 3538 West 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 West 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 West 65th Street have a pool?
No, 3538 West 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3538 West 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 3538 West 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 West 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 West 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6
Cleveland, OH 44113
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Mueller Lofts
1587 E 31st St
Cleveland, OH 44114
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OH
North Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
TremontOhio CityDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus