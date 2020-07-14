Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
3538 East 108th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3538 East 108th Street
3538 East 108th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3538 East 108th Street, Cleveland, OH 44105
Union - Miles Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a home made pretty a real must seee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3538 East 108th Street have any available units?
3538 East 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cleveland, OH
.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cleveland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3538 East 108th Street have?
Some of 3538 East 108th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3538 East 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3538 East 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 East 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3538 East 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cleveland
.
Does 3538 East 108th Street offer parking?
No, 3538 East 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3538 East 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 East 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 East 108th Street have a pool?
No, 3538 East 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3538 East 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 3538 East 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 East 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 East 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
