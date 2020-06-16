All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated June 15 2020

3474 East 146th Street - 1

3474 East 146th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3474 East 146th Street, Cleveland, OH 44120
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**RENT REDUCED**

Fully renovated, 4-bedroom 2 bath, single family character home located in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing. Please reach out to leasing@limitlesspropertymanagement.com if you have any questions or concerns. 

Serious Inquiries Only
No Felonies. No Evictions in the past 5 years,
Utilities Not Included
Appliances Not Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 East 146th Street - 1 have any available units?
3474 East 146th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 3474 East 146th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3474 East 146th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 East 146th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3474 East 146th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 3474 East 146th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3474 East 146th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3474 East 146th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3474 East 146th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 East 146th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3474 East 146th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3474 East 146th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3474 East 146th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 East 146th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3474 East 146th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3474 East 146th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3474 East 146th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
