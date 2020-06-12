All apartments in Cleveland
3139 West Blvd A

3139 West Boulevard · (440) 570-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44102
Cudell

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,100

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853

Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom. Large backyard, with a garage spot. Original hardwood floors throughout. Large basement, plenty of room for storage. Washer and dryer in basement. Available March 1.

Rent $1200

Credit and background checks required. This place has not been approved for section 8.

For a list of other properties available, please visit https://www.revive-cle.com/
We have a number of other listings rent ready as well as coming soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210853
Property Id 210853

(RLNE5846347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 West Blvd A have any available units?
3139 West Blvd A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3139 West Blvd A have?
Some of 3139 West Blvd A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 West Blvd A currently offering any rent specials?
3139 West Blvd A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 West Blvd A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 West Blvd A is pet friendly.
Does 3139 West Blvd A offer parking?
Yes, 3139 West Blvd A does offer parking.
Does 3139 West Blvd A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 West Blvd A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 West Blvd A have a pool?
No, 3139 West Blvd A does not have a pool.
Does 3139 West Blvd A have accessible units?
No, 3139 West Blvd A does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 West Blvd A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 West Blvd A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3139 West Blvd A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3139 West Blvd A does not have units with air conditioning.
