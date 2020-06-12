3139 West Blvd A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853



Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom. Large backyard, with a garage spot. Original hardwood floors throughout. Large basement, plenty of room for storage. Washer and dryer in basement. Available March 1.



Rent $1200



Credit and background checks required. This place has not been approved for section 8.



