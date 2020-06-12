3139 West Blvd A

Amenities
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853
Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom. Large backyard, with a garage spot. Original hardwood floors throughout. Large basement, plenty of room for storage. Washer and dryer in basement. Available March 1.
Rent $1200
Credit and background checks required. This place has not been approved for section 8.
